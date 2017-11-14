Drivers take note: Traffic switch on I-94 west takes place beginning Tuesday, November 14th

MILWAUKEE — A traffic switch on I-94 west is set to take place on Tuesday, November 14th. Drivers are urged to take note — and plan ahead.

With this traffic switch, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says the following changes will take place:

I-94 West to bcome four lanes of traffic from 70th St. to the Zoo Interchange

The Zoo Interchange westbound to northbound system tamp to be put on new bridge and become two lanes of traffic

84th St. entrance ramp to I-94 west/I-41 north could fully close as early as Saturday, November 11th through late 2017

Important: WisDOT wants you to be aware of these changes because your GPS may not yet be up to date with the new freeway design. Drivers are urged to watch signage closely.