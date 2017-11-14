Due in court: 3 men accused in series of home invasions, kidnappings, shootings, homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Three men from Milwaukee charged in a series of home invasions, kidnappings, torture, shootings and a homicide -- crimes that took place within a 20-day span, are due in court Tuesday, November 14th.

The accused are 24-year-old Marco Felipe, 24-year-old Rodolfo Pantojas-Juarez and 23-year-old Ivan Santiago, and it was zip ties, spent casings and witness interviews that led to the charges against them.

Here are the criminal charges against the three:

Attempted armed robbery, as a party to a crime (Santiago)

Armed robbery, as a party to a crime (Felipe)

Burglary (armed), as a party to a crime (Felipe, Pantojas-Juarez)

First degree recklessly endangering safety, as a party to a crime (Pantojas-Juarez, Santiago)

Felony murder (Pantojas-Juarez, Santiago)

First degree recklessly endangering safety, as a party to a crime (Felipe, Pantojas-Juarez, Santiago)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Santiago)

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (Santiago)

According to the 20-page criminal complaint, the three men are accused of being associated in some way with the following crimes in Milwaukee between October 11th and October 31st:

Home invasion near 12th and Holt (October 11th) Home invasion near 30th and Hayes (October 19th) Kidnapping near 8th and Cleveland (October 24th) Shooting a couple blocks south of 13th and Howard (October 24th) Shooting near 32nd and Lincoln (October 30th) Homicide of Humberto Varela-Cabaellero near 7th and Becher (October 30th) Home invasion near 14th and Manitoba (October 31st)



Santiago appeared in court on Tuesday, November 7th. Police say they found a 9mm handgun at his home. Police say spent casings at five scenes connect to the crimes -- one of those near 32nd and Lincoln. Police say Santiago fired the gun found at his home at a victim, who suffered four gunshot wounds but survived.

Police also connected the gun to a homicide scene at 7th and Becher. 30-year-old Humberto Varela-Caballero died after police say Santiago and Pantojas-Juarez killed the victim while committing an armed robbery.