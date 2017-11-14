“Four generations strong:” Get your turkey from a family-owned, operated meat market

MILWAUKEE -- If you're looking for that perfect bird this Thanksgiving, how about getting it from a family-owned market going on four generations of experience. And turkeys are only the beginning at Bunzel’s Meat Market. That's where Carl spent the morning, checking out all they have to offer.

About Bunzel’s Meat Market (website)

Bunzel’s is a family-owned and operated old-fashioned Milwaukee meat market – four generations strong. Our goal is to deliver quality in everything we do — from our expansive array of meats, homemade specialty sausages and award-winning beef jerky to our extensive catering options and commitment to superior customer service.

The Midwest is still cattle country and that is why we choose to stay close to home to hand select the finest beef. When it comes to consistently great tasting cuts of meat, Bunzel’s delivers. We believe families should have fresh food on their table and that’s why we buy All Natural Beef. Our poultry is deliciously seasoned yet is free from hormones and injections. Quality is a top priority at Bunzel’s.

Discover for yourself our farm fresh difference and old world charm. Tasting is believing!