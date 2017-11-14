LIVE: US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing
Dense Fog ADVISORY remains in effect until 9 a.m.

Gino sits down with the Jacob Tremblay, the young star of the movie “Wonder”

Posted 10:37 am, November 14, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- He's only 11 years old -- and he's already been nominated for an Oscar. Gino sat down with Jacob Tremblay, the young star of the new movie "Wonder."