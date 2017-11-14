“Hands-on art studio:” Paint your own pottery and glass at Glaze

Pottery Painting

Choose from over 500 pieces of unpainted bisque. Prices range from $5.00 to $90.00. Cost includes all time, supplies, glazing, and firing. We have samples, design tools, and idea books along with step-by-step instructions for every technique.

Glass Fusing

Choose from over 20 glass projects ranging from pendants to bowls to large glass quilts. Glass fusing involves arranging and layering fusible glass pieces in order to create a piece ready to be fired in one of our kilns. Fired glass pieces can be decorative or functional. glaze is honored to have created the dishes for The Cheel restaurant in Thiensville.

Raw Clay

Choose an amount of clay to work with and simply sit and create. There are two simple rules when sculpting with clay: never thicker than an oreo cookie and always use clay glue when joining two pieces. If wheel throwing is your thing sign up for a wheel class.

Acrylic Painting

We’re happy to offer instant gratification with acrylic painting. These pieces don’t need to be fired in a kiln so the projects go home with you the same day you paint them! Choose from about 15 different door hanger wood signs. Finish off your piece with decorative ribbons for hanging. We keep our acrylic paint separate from our glazes so please call ahead if this is your medium of choice.

Wine Glass Painting

Choose from 4 different styles of stemware including white wine, red wine, water and stemless glasses. Create your own unique design or use one of our design techniques to paint a glass you will be thrilled to take home! This medium allows you to take your finished piece with you the same day with simple follow up instructions for curing. The painted glass is completely food safe and ready to entertain your favorite beverage. This creative option is a great choice for bridal showers and bachelorette parties and is also offered on a walk in basis.