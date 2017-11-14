× ICE board recommends approval for Waukesha Co. after sheriff asked for immigration enforcement authority

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Program Advisory Board at the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has recommended approval for Waukesha County in obtaining 287(g) authority.

Final approval is pending with the director if ICE and is expected to take up to four weeks, according to a press release from sheriff’s officials.

Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson made the request in a May 15th letter obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union in Milwaukee.

Deputies can perform duties of immigration agents after completing a four-week training course with Immigration and Custom Enforcement as part of the 287(g) program. Severson says in the letter his office “will make this program a priority.”

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office requested the same training in March. Spokeswoman Fran McLaughlin says “the process is still in the hands of the federal government.”

The ACLU criticized the program in a statement, saying it would erode immigrants’ trust in law enforcement.