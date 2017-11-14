Oklahoma fourth-grader dies after losing consciousness in PE class

VINITA, Okla. – A fourth-grade student in Oklahoma has died after she reportedly lost consciousness during a physical education class.

Superintendent Kelley Grimmet told the Tulsa World that a fourth-grade student at Will Rogers Elementary School was resting after playing a five-minute round of basketball when another student went to tell the teacher something was wrong.

The teacher told officials that the girl had her eyes open and was breathing, but she was not talking.

Eventually, the girl lost consciousness and stopped breathing, the paper reports.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital where doctors were unable to stabilize her. The girl never regained consciousness and died at the hospital.

No other information on the child has been released at this time.

Counselors were on hand at the school today for children and staff.