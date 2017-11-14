× Portillo’s launches delivery service: “We are thrilled to roll out this service”

Portillo’s announced Tuesday, November 14th the launch of a new delivery service available at both its Brookfield and Greenfield locations, along with 94 percent of its locations nationwide.

According to press release from Portillo’s, the new delivery option is the result of a partnership with DoorDash, the on-demand restaurant delivery platform. Through the partnership, drivers on the DoorDash platform will fulfill delivery orders placed through both Portillo’s and DoorDash’s respective websites and mobile apps.

Portillo’s full menu of hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, and salads are available for delivery through both the DoorDash and Portillo’s apps and websites.

Customers can visit portillos.com to find the delivery location nearest to them.

CEO Keith Kinsey said the following about the delivery service: