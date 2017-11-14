Recognize this guy? Police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a business near 92nd and Oklahoma.

Police say the subject concealed his head and face with white rags — and had a black firearm. He fled the area on foot.

The subject is described as a black male, about 20 years of age, about 5’02” – 5’03” tall, and about 120 pounds. Subject was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket over it, tan or gray pants, and white shoes with black trim around the laces.

If you know the subject(s) or anything related to this investigation, please contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.