LIVE: Tehama County officials talk about multiple shooting incidents in northern California

Speaker Paul Ryan: House to require lawmakers to get training to prevent sexual harassment

Posted 2:47 pm, November 14, 2017, by , Updated at 02:57PM, November 14, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) answers questions at a press conference following a weekly meeting of the House Republican caucus November 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Republicans plan to bring their version of a tax reform bill to the House floor for a vote on Thursday of this week. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Speaker Paul Ryan has announced that the House will adopt a policy requiring all members of Congress and their staffs to undergo training to prevent sexual harassment.

The announcement comes shortly after the Committee on House Administration held a hearing during which two female lawmakers shared stories about current members of Congress engaging in sexual harassment.

Ryan says in a statement, “our goal is not only to raise awareness, but also make abundantly clear that harassment in any form has no place in this institution.”

Earlier Tuesday, Rep. Jackie Speier, who introduced a bill to make training mandatory, said two sitting lawmakers — one Republican and one Democrat — engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior. Rep. Barbara Comstock said a trusted source told her a lawmaker exposed himself to a staffer.

Related stories