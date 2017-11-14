The sweet story behind Taylor Swift’s ‘surprise’ tribute to Jimmy Fallon’s mother

Taylor Swift made an unscheduled appearance on “The Tonight Show” on Monday night to perform a song from her new album and helped honor Jimmy Fallon’s mother who passed away last week.

“As some of you know, my mother, Gloria, passed away recently,” a very emotional Fallon said at the top of his broadcast on Monday. “She was the best audience. She was the one I was always trying to make laugh. She was such a fan of the show, and everything I did.”

During a tribute to his mother, Fallon told a story about how his mom would hold his hand as a kid, and would squeeze his hand three times and tell him that she loved him.

“When we were little, my mom would walk us to the store, and we would hold hands. And she would squeeze my hand three times and say ‘I love you.’ Last week I was in the hospital, and I grabbed her hand and squeezed ‘I love you.’ I just knew we were in trouble.”

Near the end of the show, Swift performed “New Year’s Day.” The lyrics include a line about squeezing a loved one’s hand three times:

“You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi, I can tell that it’s gonna be a long road”

Mike DiCenzo, a writer for the show, shared the story behind Taylor’s emotional performance in a series of tweets: