× Washington County player holds $50,000 Powerball ticket 💰

SLINGER — One lucky Wisconsin player is holding a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket from the Saturday, November 11th Powerball drawing.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket at Kwik Trip at 1200 East Commerce Boulevard in Slinger (Washington County).

The winner matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were 4, 6, 16, 30 and 56 with a Powerball of 18. The Power Play number was 2.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

Winners of more than $599 must claim their prize at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee office or by mail.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday, November 15th. The estimated jackpot is $103 million ($65.3 million cash).

