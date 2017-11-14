Watch: Harlem Globetrotters star sinks trick shot from roof of Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — Lambeau Field has seen its share of wild things but this might be a new one to add to the list. To celebrate the Packers’ latest win against the Bears, Harlem Globetrotters star Zeus McClurkin made an epic trick shot from the roof.

The team shared the incredible feat on YouTube Tuesday, November 14th.

The team took to Facebook to share the video, along with the caption: “The Green Bay Packers have one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL at Lambeau Field. It’s the perfect spot for our next amazing trick shot!”

The Harlem Globetrotters are preparing for their own games throughout Wisconsin — tipping off at the Resch Center in Green Bay December 26th, Alliant Energy Center in Madison December 27th, two games the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee December 31st, and the new Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh on January 1st.

