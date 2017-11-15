× “Aiding needy families:” Packers players to sign autographs for donations to Salvation Army

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers players will again be supporting the Salvation Army this holiday season by signing autographs for fans in exchange for monetary donations.

According to a press release, the players will be signing autographs for visitors to the Lambeau Field Atrium on Monday evenings during the holiday season.

To help the Salvation Army reach its donation goals for 2017, fans are asked to donate a minimum of $20.

Additionally, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has pledged to match each donation made during the autograph signings, which will double the amount the Salvation Army receives during the five signing events, up to $50,000.

All proceeds raised go towards aiding needy families, seniors and the homeless in Green Bay.

The names of the players participating in each signing will be announced the week prior to each event.

The schedule is as follows:

Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.: Davon House, Josh Jones and Kevin King

Nov. 27, at 6 p.m.: TBA

Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.: TBA

Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.: TBA

Dec. 18, at 6 p.m.: TBA

For more information on the Salvation Army of Brown County, visit www.sagreenbay.org.