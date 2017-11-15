× Caught on camera: Video shows bold drive-thru thief stealing food, cash from McDonald’s

HOWARD COUNTY — Police in Howard County, Maryland are looking for a bold drive-thru thief!

Police released video of a suspect caught on camera climbing through a McDonald’s drive-thru window to steal items from the restaurant.

The video first shows her reaching through the window, grabbing a cup and pouring herself a drink. Moments later, she climbed through the window and took a large box of items — passing it through the window to someone waiting outside.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. on November 5th.

Police say the suspect made off with not only food, but also stolen cash.

A $500 reward is being offered for information on the suspect.