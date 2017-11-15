Competency hearing requested for man indicted for rioting, arson in Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE — A competency hearing has been requested for a Milwaukee man charged with rioting and arson after the unrest in Sherman Park during the summer of 2016 — following the fatal officer-involved shooting of Sylville Smith.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that 20-year-old Toronse Carter of Milwaukee was indicted on November 7th for rioting and arson connected with the Sherman Park violence that broke out in August 2016. In all, eight businesses were set on fire.

Back in January, the ATF and Milwaukee Police Department released video (below) and a photo to the public — hopeful someone would recognize Carter and give them information on his whereabouts.

There is no word on whether Carter's indictment resulted from a tip call.

If Carter is convicted of arson connected with a federal felony, he faces a 10-year mandatory prison sentence. If convicted of arson, he faces a five-year mandatory prison sentence. If convicted of rioting, he faces a five-year maximum prison sentence.

The 2016 unrest in the Sherman Park neighborhood was sparked after Sylville Smith was shot and killed by former Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown in that area.

Other businesses torched include a bank, an auto parts store, a beauty supply store, a supermarket and three liquor stores.

ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Joel Lee issued a statement assuring that the ATF "will continue to pursue the prosecutions of the remaining individuals involved in last summer's riot-related arsons."

U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad issued the following statement in a news release:

"This case reflects that the United States Attorney’s Office and the United States Department of Justice are committed to aggressively pursuing those who took part in violent and criminal conduct during the August 13, 2016 riots in Sherman Park."

This case was investigated by the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Milwaukee Police Department.