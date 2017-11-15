Crews battle 5-alarm fire at St. Louis warehouse; “We will be here for a long time”

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Crews with the St. Louis Fire Department are battling a five-alarm warehouse fire in south St. Louis. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at Park Warehouse Services.

About 12-15 people were inside of the one-story building at the time. One worker was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

There were initial reports of magnesium in the basement, however, according to Captain Garon Mosby, that is not the case. “The smoke has increased and this tells us the fire will get bigger. We will be here for a long time,” Mosby said.

The building is fully engulfed at this time.