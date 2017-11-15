“Excited for them:” Graduation ceremony welcomes 19 new firefighters to MFD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Fire Department on Wednesday, November 15th welcomed 19 new firefighters.

A graduation ceremony was held at the MFD Training Academy near Teutonia and Green Tree.

Recruits spent the past 16 weeks preparing for their new jobs.

As you can imagine, the training was both physically and mentally challenging. Firefighters who have been through it said this night brought back fond memories.

"One of the most exciting nights of their life and something they've worked so hard for. You can see it when you look at them. You just feel excited for them," Michael Ball said.

The next crop of recruits were already in the pipeline as these new firefighters graduated. Applications had to be submitted in October.