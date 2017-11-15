× Father charged with raping, killing infant daughter

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee have charged a father with raping and killing his infant daughter.

A statement from the Clarksville Police Department says 22-year-old Christopher Paul Conway was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with homicide and aggravated rape of the 9-month-old girl. The statement says a cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck and caused her death.

Police said they originally responded to the child’s home Tuesday morning after a caller told them that CPR was in progress. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say an investigation of the death led to the arrest of Conway, who is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. Online jail records don’t indicate whether Conway has an attorney.

Police said no further details were being released.