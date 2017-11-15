Glendale police arrest suspected drunk driver after pursuit, crash

GLENDALE — Glendale police apprehended a suspected drunk driver following what appears to be a messy two-vehicle crash.

According to the Glendale Police Department’s Facebook page, officers pursued and arrested the suspected drunk driver Wednesday, November 15th.

“If this doesn’t make a convincing case for getting a designated driver I don’t know what does,” the Facebook post reads.

The department did not disclose how the crash happened, but report there were only minor injuries.

Brown Deer and Bayside police both responded to the scene.

“Great team effort by all,” Glendale police department says.