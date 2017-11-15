× Phoenix City Council approves plan to renovate Maryvale Baseball Park

MILWAUKEE — The Phoenix City Council Wednesday, November 15th voted in favor of a plan to renovate Maryvale Baseball Park, which has served as the Spring Training home of the Milwaukee Brewers since 1998.

According to a press release from the Brewers, the plan keeps the Club in Maryvale through at least the year 2042, the second-longest commitment in the Cactus League. Construction is scheduled to begin in late March 2018 and be substantially completed by the start of 2019 Spring Training.

The improvements to the facility that will be made by the Brewers include a 65,000 square-foot clubhouse and office building, a wider first base concourse, new concessions and restrooms, a new kids play area, a new retail and ticketing building, and enhanced parking. A new practice field that mimics the dimensions of Miller Park will also be produced, according to the release.

The Brewers will invest between $41 to $63 million for the project and assume operation and maintenance of the facility. The city of Phoenix will contribute $2 million a year for the next five years ($10 million total) for renovations. This marks the first significant renovation of a Cactus League facility primarily paid for by a team. The Club will have the option to acquire the property at an appraised value at the end of the 25-year term, Brewers officials said.

Also part of the approved plan, the Brewers will partner with Grand Canyon University on a “Learning Lounge” at Maryvale Baseball Park, through which local students will have access to free tutoring. In addition, the Brewers have relocated a front office position to Maryvale to implement and manage Club-funded events with community schools and local community groups. Besides Spring Training baseball, community activities will continue at the facility throughout the year, including the city’s annual Independence Day celebration.

Maryvale Baseball Park opened in 1998. The facility is built on 60 acres of land donated by John F. Long Properties and is located off North 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix, Arizona.