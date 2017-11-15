“Picked a front door lock:” Surveillance images show suspect wanted in Walker’s Point burglary

MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee police are asking the public for its help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at an apartment located near 1st Street and W. Washington Street. The crime happened on Saturday, November 11th.

Police say the suspect picked a front door lock and entered the apartment lobby. The suspect then stole two packages and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a male, white, between 6’-6’2” tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black coat, orange shirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.