Police: 5 juveniles taken into custody after pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash

MILWAUKEE -- Five juveniles were taken into custody late Tuesday night, November 14th following a pursuit and crash in Milwaukee.

According to police, at approximately 10:40 p.m. in the area of 24th and Wells, a multiple vehicle accident occurred following a pursuit by the Suburban Violent Crimes Task Force of a car believed to be involved in an armed robbery.

There were non-life threatening injuries to two victims in a vehicle that was struck by the suspect vehicle.

Five juveniles who were in the fleeing vehicle were taken into custody.

MPD assisted with the crash investigation.