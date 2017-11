× Pre-cautionary boil order issued for parts of Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON — The City of Port Washington has issued a pre-cautionary water boil order for the area west of S. Park St. and south of W. Grand Ave.

Officials say the boil order is due to a water hydrant being damaged by a vehicle in the Industrial Park on Bywater Dr. — and that part of the city having low water pressure.

The water boil order will be in effect until noon on Thursday, November 16th.