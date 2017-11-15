MILWAUKEE -- Ready or not -- it's time to start thinking about holiday shopping. Depending on how many people are on your list, things can get pricey, that's why some of you may be considering "Layaway." But, be careful! FOX6's Jenna Sachs joins Real Milwaukee to talk about why.
Putting things on hold for the holidays: What you need to know about using layaway
-
Layaway: Officials say read the fine print before you put money down
-
Game on! Parenting with video games
-
It says “pre-washed” on the bag — but can you trust it to be clean?
-
“Doesn’t give a damn about following the rules:” Milwaukee neighbors “sick” of nuisance tenant
-
“Seconds can be the difference:” Milwaukee Fire Dept. kicks off Fire Prevention Week
-
-
Fulfilling their promises? Contact 6 follows up with customer complaints against Universal Windows Direct of West Allis
-
“They’ll never see that money again:” Police warning renters about property scams
-
Ingredients for controversy: Home bakers battle to make the ‘Cookie Bill’ a law
-
“I would like for others to be careful:” Contact 6 helps Milwaukee man with fake check scam
-
Here’s where you can still get your hands on a pair of solar eclipse glasses
-
-
Safer travel with the family dog
-
Fundamentals of crowdfunding
-
“I am extremely disappointed:” Family feels brushed off after an online art supply purchase