Ravens fly into Titletown, square up against the Packers on Sunday 🏈

GREEN BAY — The Packers hope to keep the winning momentum alive when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19th. The Ravens are the second opponent from the AFC that the Packers have faced this season.

According to Packers.com, the Packers are 4-1 against the Ravens, including 3-0 at home — and Baltimore is playing at Lambeau Field for the first time since 2009, a 27-14 Green Bay victory.

The Ravens first played in Green Bay in 1998, a 28-10 win for the Packers. The last time the two teams met was in 2013, a 19-17 Packers win in Baltimore. This will be the first time in the series that the two teams will meet in the month of November.

Lastly, the Packers have recorded a .500 or better record against AFC teams in each season under McCarthy except for two (1-3 in 2006 and 2008).