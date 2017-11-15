× Storms to bring rain and snow to Northern California, Washington state

The West Coast is bracing for yet another round of storms that will bring heavy winds, rain and snow to the region over the next week.

The system moved into the Northwest on Tuesday and will spread south into California on Wednesday. Coastal regions in Northern California could see upward of 2 to 5 inches of rain over the next 48 hours, with wind gusts expected to reach 50 mph. Up to a foot of snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada.

The storms could also affect the recent burn areas of Sonoma and Napa counties, where rainfall could approach an inch or more and cause flash flooding and mudslides.

Washington state could see up to a foot of rain in the coastal areas over the next five days and up to 3 feet of snow in the Cascade and Olympic mountains. Parts of the state could also experience wind gusts up to 50 mph.

This system comes after a storm moved through Oregon and Washington on Monday, with heavy rains, hurricane-force wind gusts and heavy snows in the mountains. At its peak, the storm knocked out power to nearly 300,000 customers in the two states.

The storm resulted in one death when a tree fell onto a moving car Monday night in Renton, Washington, and killed the driver. Two others in the car were injured, one critically, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A tree also fell onto a moving car in Bellevue, Washington, injuring the woman inside.