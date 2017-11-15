This event aims to combat cancer one punch at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- IN The U.S., Lung Cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths each year. A special event on Wednesday, November 15th aims to combat the disease one punch at a time. Carl spent the morning at one of 17 participating 9Round gyms in Wisconsin.

About 9Round Fitness

9Round is a specialized fitness center for people who want a unique, fun, and proven workout that guarantees results. 9Round offers a kickboxing themed fitness program that incorporates a functional, interval, cardiovascular, and circuit training regimens. The programs consist of a proprietary system of nine challenging workout stations developed by a World Champion Kickboxer.

