Volunteers decorate trees ahead of Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kickoff 🎄

MILWAUKEE -- The 19th annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kicks off Thursday, November 16th -- when the switches will be flipped and the lights will be lit for the first time. A lot of volunteers have helped to make this possible.

When it comes to celebrating the holidays, Brian Johnson shines.

"I love it!" he said.

The Milwaukee Downtown volunteer was dressed up Wednesday, November 15th in an effort to inspire the nearly 3,000 kids working to transform Cathedral Square Park into Community Spirit Park -- the site of the 19th annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival.

"Every school will pick a theme for their tree. They make their own decorations and come to the park to decorate," Erica Change with Milwaukee Downtown said.

When completed, each tree, 91 in all, would be unique, just like the ornaments, and students that hung them.

"Especially in Milwaukee, as diverse as we are, we are also segregated and I think we should celebrate our differences rather than use them against one another," Sara Mitchell, student said.

The temporary signs of holiday peace will light up the park through January 1st.

Milwaukee Downtown officials will flip the switch to light up the 2017 display on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Visitors are asked to please bring a non-perishable food items with you when you stop by. Your gift will benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

