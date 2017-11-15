× All clear: Waukesha police say schools were temporarily on lockdown; students sent home

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police tell FOX6 News that several schools were temporarily on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, November 15th. Those include Summit View Elementary School, Lowell Elementary School and Waukesha North High School.

Officials say a resident in the area of Summit Ave. and Greenmeadow Dr. called to report seeing a subject in their backyard with a gun. Officers responded to the neighborhood — and set up a perimeter.

As a precaution, all the mentioned schools were put on lockdown for about 50 minutes.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m., and after a thorough search of the neighborhood, the lockdown was lifted — and the effected schools went back to normal activities.