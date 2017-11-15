West Allis teens accused of carjacking woman; “She began to scream for help”

MILWAUKEE — 17-year-old Sydonte Armstrong-Burnett and 17-year-old Jontel Rogers — both of West Allis — each face a felony charge of robbery (use of force, as a party to a crime for their alleged involvement in a carjacking that happened on Wednesday, October 11th. The incident happened on Booth St. just north of North Ave. in Milwaukee.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman was parking her vehicle on the street and attempting to retrieve a backpack from the car when “she was approached and her shoulder was grabbed” by one of the suspects. The woman indicated “she thought she was going to be robbed so she began to scream for help and she attempted to fight off the man who grabbed her.” She said she “heard another man yell, ‘Just use your knife.'”

The victim told police a struggle ensued — and “the man she was struggling with dropped his cell phone.” The man apparently tried to get it, but the victim “pushed it away from him.”

Meanwhile, two other persons were able to get into the victim’s car. The person she was struggling with “tried to get into her car too, but she was able to hold on to him and get his shoe and sock off.” Eventually the man got into the car. The victim told police she held on to her vehicle but was “eventually thrown off the car.” The victim suffered cuts on both her hands and her chest.

The vehicle stolen in this case was recovered a few days later. Investigating officers recovered a number of finger prints from both inside and outside of the vehicle. Those prints were linked to Rogers and Armstrong-Burnett.

In subsequent interviews with police, both Rogers and Armstrong-Burnett admitted to being involved in this car theft. Armstrong-Burnett told police “he produced a pocket knife to scare the victim so she would stop fighting.” He also told police “the woman got his shoe during the incident.”

A third person named in the criminal complaint has not yet been charged in this case.

If convicted on the charge, Rogers and Armstrong-Burnett each faces up to 15 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.