Beans & Barley: A neighborhood “specialty” grocery store where you can find everything you need

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Beans & Barley -- a neighborhood "specialty" grocery store for the East Side and greater Milwaukee, where you can find everything you need.

About Beans & Barley (website)

It's a health food store with hundreds of products — vitamins, supplements and food products, bath and body-care items, magazines, cards, books — and a staff of people that can help you find what you need.

Our catering department can provide anything from trays and box lunches, to beautiful wedding buffets, to backstage suppers for the band.