Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. plans to close at least 40 locations in 2018

MILWAUKEE — Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. released its third quarter fiscal 2017 results on Thursday, November 16th — and announced the company expects (to implement a significant store rationalization program and plan to close at least 40 locations through 2018.”

In a news release about the fiscal report, Bon-Ton said the following:

“We believe that the actions we are taking position us to drive improved and consistent financial performance over the long term. “

Bon-Ton has 260 locations in 24 states. CLICK HERE to view the Wisconsin locations. Where the closures will happen was not included in the news release.

In the FOX6 News viewing area, there are Boston Store locations in Racine (Regency Mall), Greendale (Southridge Mall), Milwaukee (The Shops at Grand Avenue), Wauwatosa (Mayfair Mall), Brookfield (Brookfield Square Mall) and Glendale (Bayshore Town Center).