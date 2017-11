BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at Best Western hotel.

Police say it happened Tuesday, October 31st and the suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Officials released photos of the suspect from the incident on Thursday, November 16th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.