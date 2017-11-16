Advocates, officials call for closure of Lincoln Hills youth prison

MILWAUKEE — Advocates from Youth Justice Milwaukee, formerly incarcerated youth, representatives from the faith community, government officials and the Common Council spoke at a news conference on Thursday, November 16th to demand the closure of the Lincoln Hills youth prison.

During the news conference, they will also call for county officials to stop the flow of young people into this facility.

A federal investigation into allegations of prisoner abuse and child neglect at Lincoln Hills began in 2015 and has yet to conclude. No one has been charged. Numerous lawsuits have also been filed, including one by teen inmates represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin and the Juvenile Law Center.

A federal judge in that case in July ordered the prison to sharply reduce its use of pepper spray, solitary confinement and shackles. Workers have said that order has led to increased inmate violence.