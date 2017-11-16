Counting your blessings: Steps parents can take to get their kids in the habit of being grateful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Sharing what you're thankful for doesn't have to be exclusive to the Thanksgiving table. Child development expert Jessica Lahner, with Carroll University, joins Real Milwaukee with how you can use the holidays to get your kids int he habit of expressing gratitude.

There are five weeks until Christmas and Kwanzaa -- and four weeks until Hanukkah starts. If you start now, you'll have laid the groundwork for lifelong gratitude by the start of the holidays

Each week consists of: