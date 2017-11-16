“Good time to build:” Bucks’ president confident arena district will be complete sooner than later

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin says his 10-year plan for the arena entertainment district can be done in much less time. Feigin made the remarks at a Milwaukee Press Club luncheon on Thursday, November 16th.

Feigin said what he originally set out to accomplish with the arena and entertainment district can happen in half the time originally thought.

“I’m actually thinking in a four-year period we will have accomplished probably 150 percent of what we thought was a three-phase plan, you know, over a decade,” Feigin said.

The Bucks president said his ambition, in part, can be attributed to good timing.

“This is a good time to finance. This is a good time to build. This is a good opportunity,” Feigin said.

Feigin said construction of the $500 million arena is on time and on budget. Feigin said a soon-to-be announced live block tenant will make the arena truly unique.

“Some entertainment-based tenants who have been in and the country, but never in an urban setting that we think are really a point of differentiation,” Feigin said.

Feigin said the momentum he has seen gives him the confidence more can happen in less time.

“We confer with people who are experts and who have done this before — and then we don’t compromise,” Feigin said.

While Feigin said the culture of the organization has changed for the better, the long-term success of development falls on the success of the Bucks franchise.

“We’re positioning our players. We’re positioning our whole transformation,” Feigin said.