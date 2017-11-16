“Just off the assembly line:” Amtrak reveals new locomotives now running on its Hiawatha line

MILWAUKEE — Amtrak revealed on Thursday, November 16th some new locomotives that are now running on its most popular service in the Midwest, the Hiawatha line.

“These are brand new locomotives, just off the assembly line in Sacramento, California, made entirely in the U.S. with a Midwestern diesel inside that locomotive body,” said Marc Magliari, Amtrak spokesman.

Magliari said the new locomotives have 4,400 horsepower diesel motors in them. He said they are more reliable, cleaner and capable of higher speeds. Magliari also mentioned ridership on the Hiawatha line is 829,000 passengers in the last year. That is more ridership than anywhere else in the Midwest.

Holiday deal

As a way to get people to sample Amtrak’s Hiawatha service, they are offering a holiday shopping deal. On Friday, November 24th and Friday, December 1st only, they are offering a $5 fare to come back up from Chicago on the late night train. In order to take advantage of this offer, you need to use fare code V190.