Make some noise: Simple instruments you can make with your kids to teach them about sound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have you ever considered the science behind sound? Professor Maria and Dr. Molly E. Cule of Mad Science join Real Milwaukee with some experiments that demonstrate how sound is created.

Parents will need:

Musical straws: Scissors, straws

Harmonicas: Bigger craft sticks, rubber bands (different sizes) paper and tape.

Tin pan Banjo: 2 pie pans, rubber bands (different thicknesses) and tape

About Mad Science (website)