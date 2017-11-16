LIVE VIDEO: Advocates and officials to call for closure of the Lincoln Hills youth prison

Melania Trump to accept White House Christmas tree from Wisconsin farm on Monday 🎄

Posted 10:54 am, November 16, 2017, by , Updated at 10:55AM, November 16, 2017

The official White House Christmas Tree is delivered to the White House in Washington, DC, on November 25, 2016. The 19-foot (5.7-meter) Douglas Fir was donated by a tree farm in Pennsylvania. / AFP / YURI GRIPAS

WASHINGTON — Christmas is coming to Pres. Donald Trump’s White House a bit early this year.

Melania Trump is set to accept the official White House Christmas tree on Monday. First ladies typically receive the tree on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but the Trumps are expected to spend the holiday at their home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Jim and Diane Chapman, owners of Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin, won a contest run by the National Christmas Tree Association and will get to present the tree to the first lady.

The 19 1/2-foot Balsam fir will go on display in the White House Blue Room.

The Christmas Tree Association says the Chapmans also presented trees to the White House in 1998 and 2003.

