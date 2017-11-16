× Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office issues 195 citations for speeding in just 7 days

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office released on Thursday, November 16th its latest results of the ongoing random saturation patrols on the freeway system. Its mission is to combat reckless driving and dangerously high speeding.

In the week from November 9th through November 15th, there were 218 traffic citations issued — 195 for speeding. They are broken down as follows:

11-15 mph over: 22

16-19 mph over: 80

20-24 mph over: 60

25-29 mph over: 21

30-34 mph over: 9

35-39 mph over: 2

45-49 mph over: 1

The Wisconsin State Patrol has partnered with the Sheriff’s Office on this initiative.

Sheriff Schmidt issued the following statement in a news release:

“Most of the freeway crashes are the result of people who are driving too fast for conditions and reckless driving. I am committed to the saturation patrols until drivers comply with the laws in place to keep the motoring public safe.”

The focus of the saturation patrols is on reducing crashes, serious injury and property damage, and is not based on generating revenue.