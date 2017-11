× Milwaukee police: 55-year-old man shot, wounded on city’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 73rd and Medford on the city’s northwest side.

Officials say a 55-year-old man was shot around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 16th during circumstances that are unclear at this time.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).