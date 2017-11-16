Milwaukee’s City Hall Christmas tree lighting kicks off the holiday season

MILWAUKEE — The temperatures are hovering around freezing and soon the lights will be shining brightly outside City Hall. Milwaukee’s beautiful city Christmas tree will light up with the flip of a switch at 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, November 16th.

FOX6 News was there when the Colorado blue spruce was cut down at a south side home on Wednesday, November 1st. It was donated by Tom Scannell and Elizabeth Hipp, who are expected to be at the tree lighting.

For more than 100 years, Milwaukee residents have competed for the honor of donating the annual Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works Forestry Division hauled the massive tree to City Hall and placed it in its current place.

“It’s been a special thing for me all my life,” said Hipp. “When Tom said that would make a great Christmas tree I said ‘Yes!'”

“I was really surprised because I heard there was a long list of trees they were looking at,” Scannell said.

The DPW Forestry staff decorated the tree and it looks great — and it will look even better when they throw the switch to light it up.