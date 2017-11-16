“More than 500,000 lights:” The stage is set for the city’s biggest, brightest holiday party

MILWAUKEE -- A full slate of performances will get you in the holiday spirit tonight in downtown Milwaukee. It all leads up to the fireworks show over the river. Carl gives us a preview of the 19th annual Holiday Lights Festival.

About the 19th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Kick-Off Extravaganza (website)

The stage is set for the city’s biggest and brightest holiday party! Help turn on more than 500,000 lights throughout downtown! Local acts will charge up the crowd with spirited numbers.

Once the crowd is powered up, downtown’s lights and a fireworks spectacular will illuminate the night. After the show, free Jingle Bus rides will take guests past downtown’s newly lit scenes.