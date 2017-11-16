× New SDC program gives young adults chance to earn skills in construction industry, HSED, GED

MILWAUKEE — The Social Development Commission (SDC) in Milwaukee is now offering YouthBuild. It’s a new program that allows 18 – 24 year old low-income residents of Milwaukee County to be paid to gain national certification for the construction industry and earn their HSED (High School Equivalency Diploma) or GED (General Education Development) diploma.

SDC was awarded a nearly $1 million grant by the U.S. Department of Labor to operate YouthBuild.

A news release says those interested in taking part in YouthBuild must be 18 – 24 years of age, live in Milwaukee County, need their GED or HSED, and be considered low-income. Potential students must register online at cr-sdc.org in the careers services section of the programs area, and are required to attend one of the mandatory orientation sessions offered Tuesday, November 14 – Thursday, November 16 and Monday, November 27 – Thursday, November 30, 2017. All orientations are from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at SDC’s office located at 1730 W. North Avenue, Milwaukee.

In a news release, George Hinton, CEO of the SDC issued the following statement:

“Witnessing the pride of students in graduating from our job training and education programs, and our ability to place them in good paying jobs, proves SDC is delivering on providing pathways from poverty to success. Combining training and education, and paying students to grow their skills, is powerful way to continue moving people out of poverty, and that is the mission of SDC.”