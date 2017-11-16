LIVE VIDEO: Right lane blocked on I-94 NB at Ryan Road

No-Shave November: The best products to keep your facial hair clean and fresh

Posted 9:24 am, November 16, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- No-Shave November is in full swing and at about this time, your beard may be too much to bear. Consumer reporter Steve Noviello has a look at the best products to keep your facial hair fresh and clean.