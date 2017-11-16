Oak Creek police: Thieves buy $2,600 in gift cards immediately after stealing woman’s purse

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police report a woman’s purse was stolen from a Panera Bread restaurant, and the suspects immediately bought over $2,600 in gift cards from the Target store located across the parking lot.

According to police, the woman’s purse was stolen on Monday, November 13th. The suspects, captured on surveillance, used the victim’s credit cards to purchase gift cards totaling over $2,600.

Authorities released photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.

If you know these suspects, you’re asked to contact Oak Creek police at 414-762-8200.