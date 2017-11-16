Police spot 3 coyotes in Brown Deer neighborhood, urge residents to keep eye on pets
BROWN DEER — Brown Deer residents should be on the lookout for coyotes that could be roaming around their neighborhoods.
A Brown Deer police sergeant tweeted overnight that he just spotted three coyotes near 51st and Bradley.
The sergeant urged residents to keep an eye on pets when letting them out.
Coyotes have been spotted throughout the North Shore communities. Most recently, a Yorkshire Terrier was attacked by a coyote in River Hills on October 26th. Coyotes have also been spotted regularly in Mequon. View more posts about coyotes just below.
43.163343 -87.964532