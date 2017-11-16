× Police spot 3 coyotes in Brown Deer neighborhood, urge residents to keep eye on pets

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer residents should be on the lookout for coyotes that could be roaming around their neighborhoods.

A Brown Deer police sergeant tweeted overnight that he just spotted three coyotes near 51st and Bradley.

3 coyotes just spotted near 51st and Bradley. Keep an eye on your pets when letting them out — BDPD Sgt Kuehne (@BDPD_Sgt_Kuehne) November 16, 2017

The sergeant urged residents to keep an eye on pets when letting them out.

Coyotes have been spotted throughout the North Shore communities. Most recently, a Yorkshire Terrier was attacked by a coyote in River Hills on October 26th. Coyotes have also been spotted regularly in Mequon. View more posts about coyotes just below.