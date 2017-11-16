Republicans want Wisconsin Dems to return Franken money: “This kind of behavior isn’t OK”

MADISON — Allegations of sexual misconduct lodged against Minnesota U.S. Sen. Al Franken reverberated Thursday in neighboring Wisconsin, where Democratic office holders and candidates were urged to return donations they had received from his political action committee.

Democrats found themselves being forced to react to the accusations by Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden that Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. A photo of him with his hands on Tweeden’s breasts as she slept also circulated for the first time.

Franken issued an apology and said he would cooperate with a Senate ethics investigation.

“I am glad to see that Senator Franken immediately apologized,” said Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin, who is up for re-election next year. “This kind of behavior isn’t OK, whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat, and I support an Ethics Committee investigation.”

The National Republican Senate Committee called on Baldwin to return $15,000 in donations she had received from Franken’s political action committee. Baldwin’s spokesman John Krauss did not immediately respond to a question about whether she would do that.

Two Republicans, state Sen. Leah Vukmir and businessman Kevin Nicholson, are running to take on Baldwin. Vukmir’s campaign manager Jess Ward said that the charges ought to be investigated.

“Harassment and sexual misconduct is unacceptable and any allegation should be treated seriously without exception,” Ward said.

Nicholson did not immediately respond.

The National Republican Congressional Committee called on Democratic candidate Randy Bryce to return $1,500 he got from Franken’s political action committee. Bryce, who is running against Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, had no immediate comment.