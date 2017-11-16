Ribbon-cutting: Construction begins on 25-story BMO Harris Bank Tower in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Construction began Thursday, November 16th on what will be one of downtown Milwaukee’s tallest buildings.

The plan is to demolish the BMO Harris parking structure near Water and Wells, and build a 25-story building in its place.

BMO Harris Bank will use some of the space, and some will be leased to a law firm.

The remaining space will be up for rent.

BMO Harris Bank executives said it was important for them to stay in Milwaukee.

“It’s been part of our culture that any place that we do business, and particularly a place that we do so much business as Milwaukee, we’re gonna support it and we’re gonna give back,” David Casper, BMO Harris Bank CEO said.

The current building will be redeveloped into a mixed-use space.

The new building is set for completion in December of 2019.

